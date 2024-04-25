Plumpton College Open Day & Spring Fair: A day of discovery and fun for all

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Situated in the picturesque South Downs National Park, the 800-hectare campus is ready to welcome visitors for a day filled with exploration, excitement, and enjoyment.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their families, friends, kids, and even their furry companions for a fantastic day out. With more than ten thousand visitors attending each year, Plumpton College's Open Day & Spring Fair promises to be a vibrant and bustling event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wander through the expansive campus and delve into the world of Plumpton College. Witness fascinating department demos, tantalise your taste buds with local food and wine tasting, and discover unique crafts at our craft fair. For the younger visitors, there will be plenty of kids' activities to keep them entertained throughout the day.

Plumpton Open Day & Spring Fair.

Plumpton College has ensured that parking is hassle-free with plenty of spaces available. For those requiring Blue Badge or Priority Parking, designated bays will be provided.

Current and prospective students are welcome to attend the Open Day & Spring Fair for free! Although the ticket is complimentary, attendees will still need to secure one. They should have their Student ID number ready when checking out their order; this can be found on their offer letter or lanyard.

Organisers understand that four-legged friends are part of the family too! Dogs are welcome at Plumpton College's Open Day & Spring Fair, as long as they are kept on leads and away from other animals and birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While you're exploring the fair, don't miss the opportunity to learn more about adopting a greyhound and how these wonderful animals can change your life. Our volunteers with their rehomed hounds are eager to meet you and share their experiences. For more information, visit www.brightonrgt.org.uk.

Adopt a Greyhound

Get Your Tickets

Secure your spot at Plumpton College's Open Day & Spring Fair by purchasing your ticket at https://openday.plumpton.ac.uk/.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 11Time: 10am to 5pm.–Location: Ditchling Road, Lewes BN7 3AEParking: Plenty of parking available with designated bays for Blue Badge/Priority Parking