Poppy Day concert with Royal British Legion Band in Bexhill

The Royal British Legion Band of Bexhill and Little Common are giving a Remembrance concert on the 10th November, at the Town Square Social Club in Bexhill.
By Ian RippengalContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
In what promises to be a blend of reflective, emotional yet also uplifting music, this popular local concert band, fresh from a highly successful 1812 Proms performance at Eastbourne bandstand, will be in action under the baton of Music Director Martin Bunce AGSM.

The programme includes some Tin Pan Alley nostalgia in the form of a Hoagy Carmichael medley, Offenbach's breathless Can Can dance and a musical quiz for fans of TV detective dramas.

The Last Post will be sounded during the concert, followed by a silence to remember the fallen.

Royal British Legion band on Eastbourne bandstandRoyal British Legion band on Eastbourne bandstand
The occasion takes on additional significance for the ex-military members of the band, although even those who haven't served can't fail to be moved by the poignancy of the ceremony.

Tickets priced £3 are available from the Town Square Social Club concert venue (London Road, Bexhill TN39 3JU) in advance at the bar, or on the door. The performance starts at 8pm.

