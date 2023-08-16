BREAKING
Popular music live from a West Midlands Musician

Musician David Ingley will play a two-hour hour concert of popular music for all at Middleton-on-Sea.
By David BraithwaiteContributor
Published 16th Aug 2023, 07:53 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 07:54 BST

The music for the concert will be music of the past, for music of the day. A selections of good old favourites .

The event is being staged at Jubilee Hall, Elmer Road, Middleton on Sea PO22 7SR on Wednesday August 7 from 7.15pm.

Tickets are £10 and it is cash on the door with ample free parking. Disabled facilities available. For more information call Dave 07925383744

