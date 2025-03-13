Popular podcast is coming to Goodwoof!
Centred around Jack’s dog, the delightful streetwise chihuahua, Dolly and Seann’s adorable, spirited cockapoo, Mildred-Barrett, the podcast is a lively and hilarious conversation between the besotted dog dads, Seann and Jack and their producer Sara, whose mini-dachshund, Juniper may well make an appearance in the Dachshund parade that morning.
Sara said, “We’re all really looking forward to coming along to Goodwoof. Jack and Seann’s long-standing friendship and good-natured ribbing is at the very core of the show as they take a deep dive into the slightly mad world of dog ownership.”
Celebrity guests such as Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, Romesh Ranganathan, Kerry Godliman, Beverly Knight, Rob Beckett, and Julian Clary have all been on the show to talk about their dogs too all of which can be heard on Apple Podcasts.
To celebrate the show’s first anniversary last year, Jack and Seann went to Crufts where Seann was apprehended in the show ring by an expert police dog. Now the show is two years old, Goodwoof is the chosen celebration venue with Seann hoping that everyone will go a little easier on him and that he escapes with fewer bruises this time. “We’re not promising anything!” says producer Sara.
Jack, Seann, and Sara will be capturing all the fun of Goodwoof and trying their hands at many of the activities and have a go sessions for the podcast, as well as doing a live episode in front of the Goodwoof audience at 4pm on the Saturday afternoon.