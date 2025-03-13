Popular podcast is coming to Goodwoof!

‘Oh My Dog!’ is coming to Goodwoof on Saturday 17 May! Presented by comedians, Jack Dee and Seann Walsh, this ‘warm hug of a podcast’ features plenty of hilarious and heart-warming conversation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centred around Jack’s dog, the delightful streetwise chihuahua, Dolly and Seann’s adorable, spirited cockapoo, Mildred-Barrett, the podcast is a lively and hilarious conversation between the besotted dog dads, Seann and Jack and their producer Sara, whose mini-dachshund, Juniper may well make an appearance in the Dachshund parade that morning.

Sara said, “We’re all really looking forward to coming along to Goodwoof. Jack and Seann’s long-standing friendship and good-natured ribbing is at the very core of the show as they take a deep dive into the slightly mad world of dog ownership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity guests such as Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, Romesh Ranganathan, Kerry Godliman, Beverly Knight, Rob Beckett, and Julian Clary have all been on the show to talk about their dogs too all of which can be heard on Apple Podcasts.

Goodwoof will welcome comedians Jack Dee and Seann Walsh this year

To celebrate the show’s first anniversary last year, Jack and Seann went to Crufts where Seann was apprehended in the show ring by an expert police dog. Now the show is two years old, Goodwoof is the chosen celebration venue with Seann hoping that everyone will go a little easier on him and that he escapes with fewer bruises this time. “We’re not promising anything!” says producer Sara.

Jack, Seann, and Sara will be capturing all the fun of Goodwoof and trying their hands at many of the activities and have a go sessions for the podcast, as well as doing a live episode in front of the Goodwoof audience at 4pm on the Saturday afternoon.