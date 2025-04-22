PQA Haywards Heath - free full sessions in the theatrical arts

Book your free session today

Join PQA Haywards Heath today!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ready to step into the spotlight? Whether you're passionate about acting, singing, dancing or filmmaking, PQA Haywards Heath is the place to sharpen your skills, gain real-world experience, and meet other creative people- just like you!💛🤩

Come join us for our brand-new Summer term on Saturday 26 April 2025, 13:30 - 16:45pm! Sign up for your FIRST FREE SESSION today - what are you waiting for?

Why should YOU join PQA?

Filmmaking classes

🎭 Get professional training from industry pros!

🔥 Build confidence to shine both on stage and in life!

💥 Opportunities to perform & grow!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🤝 Connect with a community of like-minded, driven individuals!

It's time to take your next step to success!🌟

To find out more or to sign up for your free first PQA session, visit: https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/