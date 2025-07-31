Pride With purpose - How Brighton & Hove Pride raised millions for LGBTQ+ communities

Brighton & Hove Pride 2025, held on August 2–3, once again proved that Pride can be both celebratory and transformational. Over the years, this iconic event has raised more than £1.4 million in funding for LGBTQ+ charities, delivering lasting change to grassroots organisations throughout Sussex and beyond.

This year’s festival wasn’t just a party—it was a mission in motion. From mental health services and housing support to youth outreach and accessibility programs, over 150 grants have been awarded to community-driven initiatives. The ripple effect of these efforts helps support some of the most vulnerable within the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

Beyond the community impact, Pride also delivered an economic boost of £22.5 million to the city in just one weekend. According to Visit Brighton, the festival is one of the most economically impactful events in the city’s annual calendar, drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees and benefiting local tourism, transport, and hospitality sectors.

While the entertainment lineup continues to elevate the festival’s international profile—with past performers including Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Grace Jones, and Fatboy Slim—it’s the core community presence that defines Brighton Pride. The annual Community Parade remains a powerful symbol of protest, visibility, and unity for all identities under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

To learn more about the event’s fundraising structure and its long-term community investment, the official Brighton Pride Fundraising Page outlines how financial contributions are distributed and which initiatives are supported year-round.

Described by The Guardian as “the country’s most popular LGBT event,” Brighton & Hove Pride remains the UK’s largest and most purpose-driven LGBTQ+ celebration. As the 2025 edition closes, it leaves behind more than memories—it leaves a legacy of inclusion, funding, and visibility that reaches far beyond the parade route.

For further context on the city’s broader planning and cultural coordination around the event, this Brighton & Hove City Council update offers insight into its year-round impact.