Printers Playhouse hosts book launch with My Name is Tom by Alan Spence
Set in North London — but resonant with young people across the UK — this powerful script follows the emotional journeys of Paris and Darnell as they navigate the complexities of smartphones, social media, sexting, academic pressure, peer influence, and the often deafening silence of the adults around them.
Now being made available this September to schools, colleges, youth theatres, and community groups, the handbook includes:
✔ A 50-minute performance script
✔ Full production notes
✔ Comprehensive education resources
✔ A unique historical journey through sex education and drama in UK schools from the 1960s to today
Join Alan Spence for an evening of discussion, performance and insight at the Printers Playhouse. Whether you're an educator, youth worker, parent, or someone who’s simply lived through the challenges of adolescence, this event promises to be eye-opening and deeply relevant.
🆓 Tickets are free and can be reserved at: https://pph.onlineticketseller.com