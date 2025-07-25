Printers Playhouse hosts book launch with My Name is Tom by Alan Spence

Join us for the launch of My Name is Tom, the latest book from Eastbourne playwright Alan Spence — a bold and thought-provoking play script that dives deep into the reality of teenage life in today’s digital world.

Set in North London — but resonant with young people across the UK — this powerful script follows the emotional journeys of Paris and Darnell as they navigate the complexities of smartphones, social media, sexting, academic pressure, peer influence, and the often deafening silence of the adults around them.

Now being made available this September to schools, colleges, youth theatres, and community groups, the handbook includes:

✔ A 50-minute performance script

Meet the Playwright Alan Spence.

✔ Full production notes

✔ Comprehensive education resources

✔ A unique historical journey through sex education and drama in UK schools from the 1960s to today

Join Alan Spence for an evening of discussion, performance and insight at the Printers Playhouse. Whether you're an educator, youth worker, parent, or someone who’s simply lived through the challenges of adolescence, this event promises to be eye-opening and deeply relevant.

🆓 Tickets are free and can be reserved at: https://pph.onlineticketseller.com