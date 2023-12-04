Protest outside Horsham District Council office against the Local Plan for Ifield

The Save West of Ifield (SWOI) committee are holding a protest outside the Horsham District Council offices.

Horsham District Council (HDC) published its new Local Plan last Friday. West of Ifield has been included in the plan as the main strategic site for development with an initial quota of 3000 new houses.

The development will focus on Ifield Golf Course in the Rusper Road, which has already been purchased by Homes England, who are the government's housing and regeneration agency.

The Local Plan will be considered at a meeting of Horsham District Council on Monday the 11th December. The Council will meet at the HDC office at Parkside, Chart Way, Horsham. West Sussex. RH12 1RL.

The Save West of Ifield (SWOI) Committee are holding a peaceful protest to take place outside the HDC office in order to show the strength of local opposition to the West of Ifield site being developed. The protest will commence at 16.30 hours and finish at around 18.00 hours on Monday 11th December.

The protest will give residents an opportunity to bring home to HDC councillors the folly of developing West of Ifield with the loss of a much valued golf course and the many negative impacts doing so will have on the local area and Crawley in general.