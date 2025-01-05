Recognition for Arundel’s Green Team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since the formation of the Green Team in April 2023, over 30 volunteers have devoted more than 800 hours to a range of environmental projects in Arundel. Their hard work and achievements have recently been recognised by the Town Council through the award of a Community Group Cup. The Community Rail Network has also offered recognition through shortlisting the group for two national awards.

The Green Team was set up to implement projects in support of a strategy developed by Greening Arundel, a network of 15 organisations working together to increase biodiversity and bio-abundance, as well as to protect and nurture wildlife through reducing environmental harm and making better use of green spaces across the West Sussex town. Sustainability lies at the heart of the strategy and it’s implementation depends on broad-based public engagement, hence the emergence of the Green Team.

On a wet and windy spring morning, the group started work on the green areas at the train station – first on beds along the 120 metre path and then on the neglected, overgrown forecourt. Those areas have since been transformed into welcoming community-focussed spaces, that are attractive to visitors, locals and wildlife. Over 1,000 native pollinator-friendly plants and wildflowers were planted; trees were pruned; and an 8-seater picnic table was placed in the forecourt, while 8 solar lights were installed along the path. In warm weather the plants are watered by the Aldingbourne Trust, which also made a series of mini-bug hotels positioned along the pathway.

To reflect the artistic prowess of Arundel locals, a Nature in Art: Art in Nature initiative was launched. It began in the station waiting room with the installation of a painting by Francis Knight depicting the Arun valley, and continued with the creation of the Sunflower Parade – a series of sunflower-based mosaics and paintings, in which the talents of children and adults combined with local business sponsorship to create a stunning display along the station path. Other exciting creations are already underway.

Bring Back Our Birds nest installations

In the centre of town, the Green Team has been busy replacing annual bedding plants with perennial, pollinator-friendly herbs and edible flowers on the Quayside and Memorial beds. A series of 11 former cattle troughs have been repurposed as planters for herbs, heathers and hellebores. A large bug hotel and a wildflower strip have been added to the Pollinator Garden, enhancing its bee-friendly status. All these beds are watered and tended by the Green Team, with the help of neighbouring residents and businesses.

In another demonstration of community spirit, local cafes and restaurants have been saving their coffee grounds for collection by a Green Team volunteer, who then distributes them to three local allotments. Green Team volunteers tend two plots and undertake propagation in a green house that they obtained for free and assembled. Residents in three designated areas have also rolled up their sleeves to maintain their streets without the use of chemicals, in a pilot project approved by West Sussex County Council.

A series of four public events helped broaden and reinforce community engagement. In all, 200 people participated and many signed up for ongoing commitments, such as forming a Hedgehog Club; monitoring and reporting on insect and bird sightings; and creating more wildlife-friendly gardens. Young people were mobilised, for example through the Sunflower Festival, and seniors through a project in collaboration with Age UK.

At one of these public events, the Bring Back Our Birds (B-BOB) campaign was launched. Its aim – to reverse the local decline in Swift, Swallow and House Martin populations by erecting nests enabling birds to take up immediate residence and begin breeding without spending energy on nest-building. In 2024, 66 nests were installed on 38 buildings clustered in three areas of town. More are planned for 2025. In addition, a House Martin tower (which can also accommodate Swifts and Bats) now stands proudly at the centre of the Blossom Circle in the Community Orchard. As expected, the nests were unoccupied (except by a few cheeky sparrows) and indeed may remain so for a few years until juveniles are mature enough to use them. A B-BOB and Beyond event will take place at Fauna Taproom on London Road from 7-9pm (doors open at 6:30pm) on Tuesday 11 February. Free tickets can be booked at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bring-back-our-birds-b-bob-and-beyond-tickets-1112538294989?aff=oddtdtcreator

Members of the Green Team at work

All of this has been achieved with the support of in-kind donations by local businesses and organisations, together with funds provided by a wide range of donors. Recognition for the Green Team is therefore shared with each and every one of those, who have contributed in some way to greening Arundel.

More information is available on the Greening Arundel website: greeningarundel.com/ and on the Green Team’s Facebook page: facebook.com/ArundelGreenTeam/ If you are interested in joining the Green Team, please contact: [email protected]