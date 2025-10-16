Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service in Littlehampton
The parade will muster adjacent to the Town Clock in the High Street at 10:30 and march off at 10:45. A short service including the laying of the wreaths and two minutes silence will be held at the war memorial at 11:00, the parade will then move to St Mary’s Church where another service will take place.
Veterans are welcome to march in the parade and can obtain a copy of the parade orders by calling 01903 732063, e-mailing [email protected] or from the reception at the Manor House, Church Street.
Please note that road closures will be in operation throughout the parade and service (10:30 till 11:45).
Speaking about the event, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “The commitment of the entire Littlehampton community to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom is striking every year. I look forward to our veterans, uniformed groups and ordinary people -young and old - coming together to remember, honour and pay tribute to all those who have suffered or lost their lives as a result of war.”