Reminder of BRTA Horsham public meeting

The event will be held at the Horsham Unitarian Church (Hall), Worthing Road and is free and open to all.

Please come and bring your friends and colleagues. By meeting and making common cause, we can do more and better.

The three principal missing rail links in the South East are:

Notice of Public Meeting and details

1. Tunbridge Wells-Uckfield-Lewes (Tonbridge-Brighton) and

2. Guildford-Horsham-Shoreham (Reading/Heathrow-Brighton/South Coast 'not via London').

3. Polegate-Stone Cross for Ashford-Brighton direct, and vice versa, shaving 20 minutes off the end-to-end journey time and enabling more passenger and freight by rail too.

Eastbourne would still have local rail services, but this extra direct access, however located, would enable more Capital (London)-Airport (Gatwick) to Resort (Eastbourne) so nothing lost!

Congestion needing rail alternatives.

More roads and like A27 upgrades, just never stop, absorb huge sums and deliver congestion and land use parking demands to urban areas, when that land is needed for other things like conservation, farming, employment and housing for example. Are we getting the balances right? How do we make inevitable development sustainable unless we have the rail links restored as modern railway facilities which carry bulk people and goods?

This is the priority BRTA has and in reverse for example, Brighton/South Coast to Horsham and Guildford with associated links and also the new proposed Heathrow Southern link, if it has a west-north arm as well as south-west, would enable more operators to serve Heathrow and if we get our way to extend to the Chiltern Main Line and an extra arm for Reading.