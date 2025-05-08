Residents invited to connect with charities at first-ever Lancing Community Find Out Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collaboration at the heart of new wave of volunteering and community support. Lancing residents are invited to come along and get involved at the very first Lancing Community Find Out Fair, taking place at Royal Voluntary Service’s Chesham House on Saturday 17th May.

Running from 10am-2pm, the free and open-to-all event will not only showcase volunteering roles, local support services, and ways to connect with the community – but also marks the beginning of a new, more collaborative future for local volunteering and services.

The centre’s doors will be open to anyone who is looking to explore ways they can give back to the community, learn more about what’s going on in the area, or find out about what local support is available from charities and organisations.

The Chesham House tea rooms will be open for the duration of the event, providing a cosy spot to pause for a cuppa, enjoy a tasty treat, and have a friendly natter with others from the community.

Hosted by Royal Voluntary Service with the support of West Sussex County Council, the fair will bring together 14 local charities and organisations, each with their own stand and ready to engage with the community. Visitors will be able to talk to local teams, explore support options, and even sign up for volunteering opportunities on the spot if they wish.

Behind the scenes, the event represents a new era of collaboration between community service providers. With charities working more closely together, the aim is to create a more streamlined and accessible offer for locals - not just for this event, but going forward.

Michael Gardner, Health and Community Operations Manager, Royal Voluntary Service, said: “The Lancing Community Find Out Fair is a fantastic opportunity for people in the area to come together, discover what’s on offer in the community, and take the first step toward getting involved.

“The event marks the start of a more collaborative future for local services, and a more joined-up approach to supporting the people of Lancing and the wider community. We encourage everyone to join us on the day and find out what volunteering and support opportunities are on offer.”

Tom Rutland, Member of Parliament for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “I hope local residents will pop along to Chesham House’s Volunteer Day on Saturday 17th May. There is a wonderful tradition of volunteering in the village of Lancing, and Chesham House exemplifies this. Volunteering is a fantastic way to keep active and meet other people as well as offering skills and life experiences in the service of others. So pop along, and find a new way to give back to our local community!”

Charities and organisations ready to connect and inspire locals on the day include the hosts Royal Voluntary Service, MIND, Adur Voluntary Action, Health and Independent Living Support (HILS), Lancing Methodist Church, Lancing Parish Council, Age UK, Community Transport Sussex, Recycling in Lancing, Keep Lancing Lovely, Lancing & Sompting Lions Club, Lancing Library, Beehive Care, and the Parish of South Lancing and Sompting.

Adrienne Lowe, Chair of Trustees for Adur Voluntary Action, said: "Adur Voluntary Action is very excited to be part of this event and it is great that the community can see all the amazing work local organisations are doing and the kind of support and activities on offer."

The event is part of Royal Voluntary Service’s mission to mobilise volunteers to support charities and causes across the country, and comes following the charity’s announcement of plans to launch a new digital volunteering platform later this year, built with £5 million thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The platform aims to become home to thousands of diverse and flexible volunteering roles for people to browse, from charities and causes of all sizes. Royal Voluntary Service aims to create a simple and innovative process for volunteers, allowing them to move seamlessly between volunteering opportunities and click and connect with a range of charities and causes they care about – without having to re-register.

The event lays the groundwork for future collaboration that responds more directly to the needs of the community.

There’s no need to book for the event - just turn up on the day. With friendly faces, informative stands, information to take home and on-the-spot sign-ups, the event is designed to make volunteering and accessing support easier than ever for Lancing residents.

Those who wish to find out more about the event can email Chesham House Manager, Ian Goldsmith at [email protected].

Find what opportunities and support are available with Royal Voluntary Service in the area by visiting www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/our-services.