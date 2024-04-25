Residents invited to Hellingly Annual Parish Meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is not a meeting for the council, it is for you, the residents of Hellingly, come along and see what's happening! It is a great opportunity to put your suggestions forward to make Hellingly an even better place to live.

The evening will start at 7pm with many Sports & Social clubs hosting information stands and will be available for residents to chat to, along with council staff displaying details regarding the services and facilities on offer in Hellingly. The councillors will also be available to talk to from 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main meeting will start at 7.30pm with a presentation on the new and improved sports facilities project at Lower Horsebridge Recreation Grounds, by Steve Wennington & Roger Simmons (Hellingly Sports Club).

Tell us your local news.

After the presentation, the Chair of the Parish Council will give an update on what has been happening in the parish and plans for this year, followed by a Q & A from those who attend the evening.

If you have any questions that you would like to raise prior or at the meeting, please send to the Clerk, Jenny Hoodless on [email protected].