Responsible use of the countryside

Following an increase in Dog attacks on livestock, a group of farmers, shepherds, and dog owners, along with the Police Rural Crime Team, dog trainers and the Parish Council, have set up a group to raise awareness of the issue, and provide information on how to enjoy the countryside responsibly.
By Ian BruceContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:36 GMT
Called the Mayfield Sheep Watch Group, a public meeting/exhibition will be held in the Scout Hall, Mayfield, East Sussex (TN20 6PJ) on Saturday, March 30 from noon to 4pm.

The public meeting should be well attended with the Police, dog trainers, farmers, dog owners, The National Sheep Association, NFU, Rights of Way officers, and local and regional councillors.

Dog trainers will be demonstrating methods of dog control, while farmers will be on hand to talk about the effects of attacks they’ve suffered.

Learn how to use the countryside responsibly.

There will also be posters, literature, tips and advice from representatives of other organisations such as The National Sheep Association, NFU, Rights of Way officers, and local and regional councillors.

Refreshments will be available, and dogs (with their owners!) are welcome!

