Restaurant in Ore offering events, community space and discounts

Jamie’s Café and Bistro in Ore is a small, family run, fully licensed restaurant embedded within the local Ore community. Dog and child friendly and can cater for large groups.

Based at 482 Old London Road, Ore TN35 5BG (opposite Tesco Express)

Jamies offer something different for the people of Ore and the surrounding areas, concentrating on quality, affordable food in a relaxed and friendly environment. They rely on local support to continue to offer this to the community and know times are hard for people so they have reduced their breakfast prices. They also offer a Family Deal, if you buy 3 meals, including a meal for a child, the cheapest is free. They also offer a local trader discount and a blue light discount.

They are offering ALL customers a 10% discount when they book and mention First Time 10% and receive 10% off of the whole meal cost, including drinks.

Mussels

They offer the space to local community groups for hire including charities, Ore Women’s Institute

Believing in supporting local businesses they source their food carefully through local suppliers. Meat comes from P A Fishers on Hughenden Road, fish from RX Fisheries on Rock-a-nore and Holy Mackerel in Battle, fruit and vegetables comes from J Fountain’s in Wellington Mews.Also a local wine merchant A.R.B. Wines.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesday to Sunday from 9am until 10pm. Booking is advised www.jamiescafeandbistro.co.uk. Tel 01424 322793. Steak, Burgers, Tapas, Mussels in various sauces and other restaurant dishes Wednesday through Saturday nights. Sundays through the summer offer lunch and in the winter Roast Lunches which are only £15 for 2 courses.

Upcoming Events:

Tapas

Monthly Charity Quiz night next one is Friday 8th August raising money for Barby Keel.

Steak Night Thursday 14th August

Tapas and Tarot (Julie Haywood) Thursday 11th Sept.

Mediumship Evening - Thursday 18th Sept