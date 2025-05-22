Return of the popular ‘9 and Nine’ evenings at Cowdray Golf

What better way to spend a summer’s evening after a busy week than enjoying nine holes of relaxed Friday evening golf, followed by food and drink with friends and family either in the Cowdray Clubhouse or on the picturesque terrace.

A series of ‘9 and dine’ evenings are taking place at Cowdray Golf with the next one on Friday, May 30 with an Italian themed evening. Other dates for the diary are Friday, June 20 with Thai food, Friday, July 25 with a Mexican offering and then on Friday, September 19, which has a Chinese theme.

These evenings are a fantastic way to enjoy the course in a more informal setting, catch up with fellow members, and invite others along to experience Cowdray Golf.

Primarily a members’ event, 9 and Dine is also open to guests and non-members, offering a warm and welcoming introduction to the club’s social atmosphere.

There are a limited number of tee times starting soon after 4.30pm until 5.30pm, so do book in advance. For members, the cost is £15 for the food, and for non-members it is £35 which includes a one-course supper and a nine-hole round of golf.

To reserve your tee time and space, members can use Intelligent Golf booking system or do please email: [email protected] or call 01730 813599.