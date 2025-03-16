Review: Horsham Music Circle's Baroque Alchemy is pure gold!

On a never-to-be-forgotten evening back in the 1990’s, the packed audience in the Capitol Theatre was transfixed by the astonishing Red Priest ensemble, led by virtuoso recorder player Piers Adams, who, cape swirling and fingers a-blur, gave Baroque music a truly exciting and refreshingly daring new image. Now he’s done it again, and once again Jill Elsworthy and the HMC must be congratulated on getting him back to transfix another packed audience with his incredible, and relatively new, duo – Baroque Alchemy!

‘Alchemy’ originally referred to transmuting base metals into gold. No-one could possibly describe Baroque music as ‘base’, but what has been discovered over many years is how adaptable much of this music is to new and effective treatments and instrumentation. But few transmutations have been as genuinely electrifying as this one, a combination of the simple recorder allied to modern-day synth technology, performed by two spectacularly gifted musicians: Piers on a dizzying array of recorders – seemingly snatched at random from their canvas holders – and keyboard player and harpsichordist supremo Lyndy Mayle. What a perfectly matched duo for this innovative and extremely entertaining venture!

I can genuinely say that the programme – introduced with consummate ease, wit and charm by both performers – was so varied and absorbing that the evening sped by. The image is black and gold, from the splendid costumes to the astrological banner fronting the keyboard, and even to Piers’ latest recorder – the Eagle! And the music is pure gold: some pure Baroque such as the beautiful Adagio from Albinoni’s oboe concerto, some a totally brilliant mish-mash of styles such as Also Sprach Veracini – (and no, that’s not a misprint!) – and some moments where the creation of an extraordinary palette of background sound proved the perfect relaxing foil for the ensuing fireworks of technical Baroque wizardry such as the Telemann gigue or the Pandolfi-Mealli sonata which ended the first half.

In addition to Baroque, we also detoured into a languid Piazzolla tango, with very effective ‘bandonean’ accompaniment from Lyndy, and a splendid trio of seemingly unrelated works leaping from Ian Clarke’s beautiful ‘Hypnosis’ into a 15th century carol which then segued into an extraordinarily brilliant version of Albeniz’ ‘Asturias’, leaving us gasping!

The final item was their unique take on Bach’s Goldberg Suite – not the entire work, but a selection of 8 variations book-ended by the well-loved theme. Here their arrangement was a perfectly judged alternation of straight and fantastically inventive variations; for example a presto - (well, prestissimo I’d say!) – sandwiched in between a Ganja take and a brittle Kalimba. The final fairground Carousel was a riot – both players showing not just their incredible technique but equally incredible stamina, before segueing into the reprise of the theme.

But it all worked perfectly – that’s the genius of Baroque Alchemy!

Horsham Music Circle: Baroque Alchemy (Piers Adams & Lyndy Mayle) / The Causeway Barn, Horsham.

Review by Jane Thomas