Ringmer Repair opens on Saturday April 26
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The café will be open on the last Saturday of most months where our small team of local volunteers will do their best to help you. Another really lovely aspect of a Repair Café is the chanced to meet people from the village. By the way, we are always on the look out for more volunteers. We are particularly keen to have offers of help from those with electrical skills!
The Ringmer Repair Café volunteers will do their best to make your items re-usable. This will save you the cost of a new item, and save the planet from the CO2 emissions involved in manufacture, transportation, use of precious resources and waste disposal.
What to bring?
You are invited to bring ONE item in need of repair, something that you can carry, for our volunteers to check/repair/provide advice……
- Electrical objects
- IT items
- Clothing (not alterations) and fabric items
- Broken mechanical objects
- Ceramic (advice only)
- Wooden items
- Gardening tools for sharpening (NOT on April 26 session)
NOT WHITE GOODS though, or anything completely in pieces! For further details see in the Ringmer Church Village News for April (on St Mary’s Church website) or the website: www.ringmerrepaircafe.co.uk Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult please). Some limited parking is available.
There is no charge but DONATIONS WILL BE MUCH APPRECIATED – CASH or CARD