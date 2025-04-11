Ringmer Repair opens on Saturday April 26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is big day for Ringmer following nearly 18 months of planning to set up another Repair Café in the area, on the lines of those in Lewes and Chailey. The public are invited to come to the RINGMER PARISH COUNCIL OFFICE in Old School Close, off Harrison’s Lane, BN8 5RA between 10.00 and 12.30. No need to book in advance; there are homemade and Fairtrade refreshments available should you have to wait your turn, or after your repair is completed. The organisers ask that the public are ready to be patient on the first session as we ensure everything runs smoothly!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The café will be open on the last Saturday of most months where our small team of local volunteers will do their best to help you. Another really lovely aspect of a Repair Café is the chanced to meet people from the village. By the way, we are always on the look out for more volunteers. We are particularly keen to have offers of help from those with electrical skills!

The Ringmer Repair Café volunteers will do their best to make your items re-usable. This will save you the cost of a new item, and save the planet from the CO2 emissions involved in manufacture, transportation, use of precious resources and waste disposal.

What to bring?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Involving the community in discussions about starting a Repair Cafe in Ringmer

You are invited to bring ONE item in need of repair, something that you can carry, for our volunteers to check/repair/provide advice……

Electrical objects

IT items

Clothing (not alterations) and fabric items

Broken mechanical objects

Ceramic (advice only)

Wooden items

Gardening tools for sharpening (NOT on April 26 session)

NOT WHITE GOODS though, or anything completely in pieces! For further details see in the Ringmer Church Village News for April (on St Mary’s Church website) or the website: www.ringmerrepaircafe.co.uk Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult please). Some limited parking is available.

There is no charge but DONATIONS WILL BE MUCH APPRECIATED – CASH or CARD