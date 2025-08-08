Robertsbridge Village Voice

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETY

The annual 'Flower & dog ' show will be taking place on Sunday 7th September at Robertsbridge Village Hall from 12 - 4pm. There will be a bbq - bar - afternoon teas - arts & crafts and games. This is an event for all the family. To book a stall please contact Jo 07971321466 or Glenda 07886289170. Schedules are free and now available at The Floral Boutique Ltd, High Street, Robertsbridge.

SALEHURST & ROBERTSBRIDGE PARISH COUNCIL

Showtime Family Amusements fun fair will be back in the recreaction ground, Robertsbridge between Thursday 14th - Sunday 17th August.

ROBERTSBRIDGE CRICKET CLUB

MND CHARITY MATCH

On Sunday 17th August, there will be a charity cricket match down at The Clappers in support of a club member, raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease

If you’d like to get involved in the match, please mark your availability on Teamo or contact us via our social media platforms.

If not, we’d still love to see you down at the club, cheering on and supporting a great cause!

If you’d like to make a donation, please check out the link below https://2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/dominik-golding?utm_source=enthuse&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=f-onboarding&utm_content=page&utm_campaign=website&utm_medium=email&utm_source=enthuse?utm_source=share&utm_medium=whatsap

MND FUNDRAISER

****SAVE THE DATE - SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 14TH**** Please come and support Team MND, we are raising a bucket load of cash to support the inspiring work that the research teams are providing, and equipment for those affected by MND. As many know, our local legends Heather and Winston have both been affected by this hideous disease. I will be running the Brighton marathon and 2 weeks later the 'London Marathon' virtually. Dom, Matt and Adam will be running the London Marathon.....we are united in our determination to raise as much money as we possibly can. We are strong alone but together we are fierce and unstoppable. Join us in our entertaining community event

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION - ROBERTSBRIDGE

The 15th August 2025 marks 80 years since Victory in Japan and the end of World War 2. The Robertsbridge branch of the Royal British Legion will be commemorating this event at Robertsbridge war memorial next Friday. Muster time is 1045 for 1100 hours. Please come and join us. The bell ringers of St Mary's church in Salehurst will also be pealing the bells at 1830 in honour of all those who served. We will remember them .