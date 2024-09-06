Rock band versus the seaside in Hailsham

Among the various events planned for the second week of the Hailsham Festival, the following two evenings are as different as chalk and cheese.

On Tuesday, 17 September at 7.30pm, the Festival film is the newly-released feature length documentary depicting the extraordinary and emotional return of the rock band Blur. Titled "Blur: To The End", the film was captured during the year in which they made a suprise return with their first record in eight years - the critically acclaimed number one album "The Ballad Of Darren".

The film follows the unique relationship of four friends - and band mates of three decades - Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - as they come together to record new songs ahead of their sold-out, first ever shows at London's Wembley Stadium in 2023. Featuring performances of their most iconic songs, footage of the band in the studio and on the road, this film is an intimate moment in time with this most enduring of UK bands, who have been at the heart of British cultural life and influence for over three decades.

Tickets priced £5 each are available from the Pavilion box office or online www.hailshampavilion.co.uk

From a rock band to the seaside. On the following evening (18th) at 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field, Ian Gledhill, an accredited arts society lecturer, with over twenty years experience in giving talks on a wide range of subjects, will present a light-hearted look at the traditions of English seaside towns over the years including Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings. From bathing machines to amusements, and pleasure piers with popular traditions like "What The Butler Saw".

Ian said "I began my career as an engineer, designing extensions to the London Underground. However, most of my working life has been spent in the theatre, mainly in opera and musical theatre, as a director, set designer and opera translator. I've also worked in television, music publishing, travel and tourism."

And tickets for this evening are also priced at £5 each from www.hailshamfestival.co.uk or purchased on the night.