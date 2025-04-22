Ropetackle Cinema presents an evening film: The Outrun
A film that is both an honest view of addiction and also a hymn to the beauty of nature and its transformative and healing power. Wednesday 7th May, 7.30 pm. £7. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.
Rona is recently out of rehab and returns to her home in the Orkneys where she stays alternately with her schizophrenic and bipolar father, and her evangelical Christian mother, now separated. Rona is helped by the nature, geology, and wildlife of the islands.
Please note that the date is different to that shown in the Ropetackle spring brochure.
Cert 15, duration 118 mins.