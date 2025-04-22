Ropetackle Cinema presents My First Cinema: Tabby McTat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A delightful introduction to film for the under 5’s. Friday 25th April. 11.00 am. £4.00 child & adult pair, £3 per additional child or adult, under 18 months old free – tickets from Box Office or on-line.

In the heart of London, Tabby McTat and his busker friend Fred delight crowds with their harmonious duets until an unexpected separation tears them apart. Based on the story by Julia Donaldson as illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Cert U, duration 25 mins. Animation.

