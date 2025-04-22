Ropetackle Cinema presents My First Cinema: Tabby McTat

By Eric Shadick
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 09:40 BST
A delightful introduction to film for the under 5’s. Friday 25th April. 11.00 am. £4.00 child & adult pair, £3 per additional child or adult, under 18 months old free – tickets from Box Office or on-line.

In the heart of London, Tabby McTat and his busker friend Fred delight crowds with their harmonious duets until an unexpected separation tears them apart. Based on the story by Julia Donaldson as illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Cert U, duration 25 mins. Animation.

