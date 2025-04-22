Ropetackle Film Club (Shoreham): Brief Encounter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ropetackle Film Club at Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham BN43 5EG presents its May film, Brief Encounter: Thursday 8th May, 7.30 pm. Limited general admission tickets available from Box Office or on-line, £9.

David Lean's famous 1945 film with screenplay by Noël Coward and starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard is presented as part of the Ropetackle Film Club 2024/25 season. It is free to club members but additionally there are a limited number of general admission tickets available.

Cert PG, duration 86 mins.

Thursday 8th May, 7.30 pm. General admission tickets available from Box Office or on-line, £9. For information about the Ropetackle Film Club, see https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/film-club/.