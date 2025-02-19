ROSA Magazine launches Sussex Craft Week

A new week-long event to celebrate historic and contemporary Sussex makers will launch this summer with exhibitions, craft courses, studio tours and demonstrations across East and West Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Creativity on an industrial scale” is how Sussex Craft Week Partner, Gyr King, CEO, Fine Art Printers King & McGaw, describes the craft industry in Sussex today. Sussex Craft Week sets out to showcase this to the world with a series of high profile exhibitions, demonstrations and open studios, along with open-to-all courses.

Launched by ROSA magazine (Review of Sussex Arts), who have promoted the region’s arts scene since their inception in 2022, the programme includes exhibitions at major venues including West Dean College, Ditching Museum of Art + Craft, Marine Workshops Newhaven, Towner Eastbourne, Hastings Contemporary, Arundel’s Gallery57 and many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex has provided both the natural resources and inspiration for a thriving craft scene for centuries, and continues to inspire a wealth of contemporary maker’s in the region today. Sussex Craft Week aims to harness this with an engaging programme of events that positions Sussex at the heart of today’s craft revival.

Jo Lamb studio, photo by Sam Williams

Sussex Craft Week will take place 14-22 June 2025. The full programme of events will be published on the Sussex Craft Week website from April 2025, along with an interactive map. Makers, galleries, studios, collectives and craft businesses from Sussex who would like to take part are invited to apply before 30th of March 2025. All application details are available at sussexcraftweek.com