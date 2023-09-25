BREAKING
Royal British Legion band concert at Eastbourne's Salvation Army Citadel

On Saturday October 14 at 7.30pm at The Salvation Army Citadel, Langney Road, Eastbourne there is to be the return visit of The Royal British Legion Concert Band (Bexhill and Little Common).
By James WoodgateContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Donation tickets are £5, with the proceeds going to The Salvation Army and The Royal British Legion.

Tickets can be obtained from the Citadel Office or at the door on October 14.

In attendance will be the Mayor of Eastbourne and the local MP.

