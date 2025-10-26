Royal British Legion Band Poppy Day Concert
The second half of the concert includes some more serious remembrance music – a poignant performance of Sunset led by the fabulous brass section for example. Another medley, this time of Glenn Miller’s finest tunes, arranged by the band’s Musical Director Martin Bunce AGSM, comes towards the end of the concert and is guaranteed to send the audience off into the night with a swing in their step.
Tickets priced at £3 are available on the door or in advance from the venue’s bar from which refreshments can be purchased on the night. Doors open at 7.30pm – we look forward to seeing you!