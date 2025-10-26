Royal British Legion Band Poppy Day Concert

The Bexhill & Little Common British Legion Band in full flow.

Bexhill and Little Common’s own British Legion Band will be performing a tantalising set of music to commemorate the upcoming Remembrance Day. By way of a teaser, concertgoers of a certain vintage will love the medleys from two musicals – Guys & Dolls, and Kiss Me Kate. Both came out in the immediate post WW2 era.

The second half of the concert includes some more serious remembrance music – a poignant performance of Sunset led by the fabulous brass section for example. Another medley, this time of Glenn Miller’s finest tunes, arranged by the band’s Musical Director Martin Bunce AGSM, comes towards the end of the concert and is guaranteed to send the audience off into the night with a swing in their step.

Tickets priced at £3 are available on the door or in advance from the venue’s bar from which refreshments can be purchased on the night. Doors open at 7.30pm – we look forward to seeing you!