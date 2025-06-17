Royal Navy Black Cats join the Eastbourne Airshow line up

The award-winning duo of Wildcat HMA2 helicopters will display aerobatics across all four days of the UK’s best free airshow* from 14 – 17 August.

The team last displayed at Airbourne in 2011 and are set to bring a carefully choreographed routine of aerial ballet to the skies over Eastbourne - from 360º wingovers and close formation passes to synchronised opposition manoeuvres and their signature carousel.

The team join the list of military displays which include the RAF Typhoon (Fri-Sun), the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane, the Tutor and the Red Arrows displaying all four days.

Also announced and leading the historic fast jet line-up is the Vampire FB.52 – a first-generation fighter jet from the Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron, based at Rygge air base in Norway. Star of Disney’s 2023 Frederick Forsyth film ‘The Shepherd’, the striking Cold War jet will provide a sky-scraping display across all four days.

Adding some more excitement to the fast jet mix is the Jet Provost on Thursday and Friday, and the Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight Spitfire XIX also joins the historic line-up from Friday to Sunday. Displaying the majesty of this iconic WWII fighter, the Spitfire arrives just in time to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

The Aerosuperbatics Wingwalking team will make a barnstorming return with daring acrobatics on the wing of a single Boeing Stearman plane each day. The team replace the Aviation 46 wingwalking team who are now unable to travel to the UK during the airshow dates.

With more displays still to be announced, fans can also look forward to some astonishing aerobatics from Rich Goodwin over all four days in his Jet Pitts - the world’s first and only jet powered Pitts Special.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “Airbourne is shaping up to be another incredible year and we are delighted to be welcoming the Royal Navy Black Cats to this year’s flying programme with what is sure to be an impressive display of agility and precision.

“We do need your support however to keep the show flying and there are many ways to do this from booking seating and hospitality to buying a programme or donating online - all raising important funds for the flying displays. It really is a simple way to support the show and make it a day out to remember!”

Getting the Best Views

For an airshow to remember, fans can book a premium spot in the Aviator Club for the ultimate VIP experience of fine dining, inclusive bar, cosy outdoor furniture and private suites, all with the best views, perfect for corporate groups or for treating someone special.

The Departure Lounge viewing enclosure (previously called The Airfield) also returns with a premium barbecue, drinks package, seating, shaded areas and garden games, all in an informal setting - perfect for friends and family enjoying a relaxed day out away from the crowds.

Promenade and elevated Grandstand seating is also available to pre-book, along with car parking, including premium parking close to the airshow site.

In the evenings, Eastbourne Bandstand will host tribute shows to the Spice Girls, Queen and ELO, or for the ultimate Top Gun experience, a brand new Afterburn Party will bring full throttle live music to the Town Hall at an official after party organised by Eastbourne Music Fest.

Airbourne 2025 is supported by Brufords, Cloud Connx, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, EDEAL, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, idverde, Lansdowne Hotel, More Radio, Pureprint, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Stagecoach, Trafalgar Theatres and The View Hotel.

Also supporting the show is Caffyns – the Eastbourne Airshow Official Pilot Transfer Sponsor dealership - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles.

Fans can support the show now with a one off donation or a monthly pledge from as little as £2 a month at www.SaveAirbourne.com, with all proceeds supporting the show.

For more information or to book hospitality, seating, parking or make a donation visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com.

* Voted by Airscene

1 . Contributed Jet Provost Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Vampire Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers Photo: Submitted