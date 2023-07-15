Run the Rye: Summer run series returns to town

Leading race management company, Nice Work, is thrilled to announce that their hometown – the historic and picturesque town of Rye – will once again play host to a series of 10k, 5k and trail runs this year.

Local people will have the chance to enter or cheer on a range of different races and distances. Registration for the Rye Series is now open and can be completed online via the Nice Work website here. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of Rye's premier running events!

- Rye Summer Classic Series 10k, 4 August 2023

The Summer Run Series returns to Rye

- Rye Summer Classic Series 5k, 1 September 2023

- Rye Ancient Trails 30k & 15k – 10 September 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Summer Series offers an enchanting out and back route, perfect for catching stunning sunsets, while the Ancient Trails race takes participants on an exhilarating off-road steeplechase adventure, featuring picturesque vistas of the Sussex countryside, orchards, woods, and historic churches along its challenging 1500 ft climb.

Rye is brimming with eateries for that all important post race refueling! and we highly recommend exploring after the race and making it a day trip (this for the ancient trails). Rye Summer is located 2 miles out of town at the stunning Rye Harbour Nature Reserve with a very good pub within less than 200m of the finish line!

The events promise to be a celebration of athleticism and community spirit, bringing together running enthusiasts and novices alike of all ages and abilities. Offering a range of stunning views, the Rye Race Series will give runners both local and further afield the chance to soak in Rye’s famed coastal charm, historic sites and welcoming community.

"We are thrilled to host these next few Nice Work races in our vibrant home town of Rye," said Rachael Wood, Managing Director of Nice Work. "These events not only encourage an active and healthy lifestyle but also foster a strong sense of community. We invite all running enthusiasts, locals residents, and visitors alike, to join us for a fantastic day/evening of racing and camaraderie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Rye Series has an illustrious history of identifying and celebrating local talent. With a great turnout from our club runners both close to home and wider afield. The course record for the 10k has stood since 2007, so we’re excited to see if anyone can beat that in August.”

Nice Work has already garnered praise for its exceptional execution of numerous high-profile races, including marathons, half-marathons, charity runs, and fun run events. The brand’s commitment to excellence, safety, and outstanding customer service has earned them a reputation as the go-to race management partner.

In the coming months, Nice Work Races plans to expand its services to new regions, collaborate with additional event organisers, and introduce sustainability features to further enhance the race experience.