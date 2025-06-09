Running for Refugee Week ‘Young refugees raise money for Eastbourne homeless community’

By Jo McDonald
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:52 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 14:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

On your marks, get set, go! A team of young runners from Enthum Foundation are taking part in the Eastbourne 10K run on 22 June to celebrate this year’s Refugee Week. Enthum Foundation is a charity that provides vital support to unaccompanied asylum-seeking children and young people in East Sussex. Ten of its current residents, who have already shown great resilience on their journeys to seek asylum in the UK, will run alongside staff to raise funds for Enthum Foundation and Warming up the Homeless. This local homeless charity was chosen by the young residents.

The event is more than just a race; it's a celebration of community. Among the runners is Mohammed Ahmedi who lived at Enthum two years ago. Now a successful shopkeeper who manages a phone shop in Eastbourne, Mohammed has become a trusted member of the community who provides tech support and mentoring. He says:

“It’s such a proud moment to return and run with the young people who are on the same journey I once walked. Being able to support them and contribute to a cause that gave me so much means the world to me.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jo McDonald, Head of Fundraising ant Enthum Foundation says:

Running for Refugee WeekRunning for Refugee Week
Running for Refugee Week

“Refugee Week is about celebrating the contributions, creativity, and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary. Our young people are stepping up in such a powerful way, showing solidarity and compassion. This race is symbolic of the journey they’ve been on—and the hope and support that keep them going.”

Supporters can follow the team’s journey and contribute to their fundraising efforts through Enthum Foundation’s social media channels and donation page. https://gofund.me/38f7c744

About Enthum Foundation:

The Enthum Foundation provides holistic residential and educational support to unaccompanied asylum-seeking children and young people aged 16–18, helping them to rebuild their lives, integrate into society, and thrive as valued members of their communities.

Related topics:Supporters
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice