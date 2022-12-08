This is where he will be each day. Each route starts at 6pm and ends no later than 8.30pm
Thursday December 8. CLEVELAND Road, Whyke Lane South, Lyndhurst Road, Caledonian Road, Cambrai Avenue, Winden Road, The Quest, Ormonde Avenue, York Road, Bognor Road, Whyke Road, Rumbolds Close.
Friday December 9. PARKLANDS. Bishop Luffa Close, Oliver Whitby Road, Hannah Square, John Arundel Road, Newlands Lane, Duncan Road, Walnut Avenue, Parklands Road, Hawthorne Close, Parklands Road, Beech Avenue, Cedar Drive, Oak Avenue, Oak Close, Sherborne Road, Neville Road.
Tuesday December 13. BLACK BEAUTY Anna Sewell Way, Joseph Lancaster Lane, William Penn Way, Boundary Lane, Bloomfield Drive, Pinewood Way, North Mead, Lavant View, Barnfield Drive, The Pitcroft, Palmersfield Avenue, Kidd Road, Carse Road, Peacock Close, Bostock Road, Baxendale Road, Bradshaw Road.
Wednesday December 14. ARUNDEL PARK Chatsworth Road, Cyril Way, Wood Road, Richard Road, Caernarvon Road, Osborne Crescent, Buckingham Drive, Kensington Road, Charles Avenue, Henry Close, William Road, Kathleen Gardens, Leatherbottle Lane, Victoria Road, Elizabeth Road, Florence Road, Sandringham Drive.
Friday, December 16. DONNINGTON EAST. Grosvenor Road, Belgrave Crescent, Waterside Drive, Bywater Way, Nursery Close, Windmill Close, Grosvenor Road, Southfields Close, Millpond Crescent, Ferry Drive, Tramway Close, Chaldea Way, Hesperuse Mews.
Monday December 19. SUMMERSDALE Lloyd Road, Summersdale Road, Winterbourne Road, Croft Mead, Winterbourne Road, Maplehurst Road, Ferndale Road, Highland Road, The Lane, Chestnut Avenue Stanton Drive, Stavely Gardens Harberton Crescent, Charlotte Avenue, Donegal Avenue
Tuesday December 20. HAY. Kingsham Avenue, Herald Drive Martlet Close, Phoenix Close, Cherry Orchard Road, Garland Close, Bramber Road, Exxton Road, Hay Road, Whyke Marsh, Mumford Place, Tavener Place, Dallaway Road, Whyke Close, Eastland Road.
Wednesday December 21. EAST BROYLE Little Breach, Norwich Road, Carlisle Gardens, Gloster Way,Lincoln Green, Truro Close, Rochester Close, Durham Gardens, Hereford Close, Guildford Place, Salisbury Way, York Chase, Bristol Gardens, Exeter Road, Wells Crescent, Winchester Drive, Canterbury Close.
Friday December 23. DONNINGTON WEST. Grenville Close, Stockbridge Gardens, Graydon Avenue, Gordon Avenue, Marden Avenue, Deer Close, The Meadows.
Follow his progress on www.sleightracker.co.uk
Santa would like to thank the staff at Jago Developments LTD, Colin Farren, Martin Farren, Steve Benfield, Laura Farren-Nix and Sarah Horrocks for looking after his reindeer and getting her back on her feet ready for the visit.