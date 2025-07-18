Save the date - Manor Barn Care Home - Macmillan Coffee Morning

Join us at Manor Barn Care Home for our Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 12th September at 10:00 AM.

Save the Date

Join us at Manor Barn Care Home for our Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 12th September at 10:00 AM.

📍 Manor Barn Nursing Home, 2 Appledram Lane South, Fishbourne, Chichester, West Sussex, PO20 7PE

Delicious Cakes, Meaningful Moments.

Enjoy a warm cuppa and a slice (or two) of delicious cake, all while supporting an amazing cause. Every brew and bite helps us raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

💚 Every sip, slice, and smile makes a difference.

Let’s come together to support those affected by cancer.

manorbarncarehome.co.uk

