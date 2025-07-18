Save the date - Manor Barn Care Home - Macmillan Coffee Morning
Save the Date
Join us at Manor Barn Care Home for our Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 12th September at 10:00 AM.
📍 Manor Barn Nursing Home, 2 Appledram Lane South, Fishbourne, Chichester, West Sussex, PO20 7PE
Enjoy a warm cuppa and a slice (or two) of delicious cake, all while supporting an amazing cause. Every brew and bite helps us raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
💚 Every sip, slice, and smile makes a difference.
Let’s come together to support those affected by cancer.
manorbarncarehome.co.uk
#MacmillanCoffeeMorning #FundraisingForACause #CommunitySupport #ManorBarnCares #Manorbarncarehome #premiumcaregroup