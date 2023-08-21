Saxons and Normans descend upon Lewes Castle

Haestingas descend upon the Gun Garden at Lewes Castle on Tuesday 22nd August

The medieval fortress of Lewes Castle will be brought to life by local reenactment group Haestingas.

Discover what life might have been like for Saxons living in the area and meet a formidable Norman overlord.

Have fun following an activity trail around the Castle & Museum, as well as dressing-up and games.

More about visiting Lewes Castle & Museum

Visit Lewes Castle, a Norman Castle built after the Battle of Hastings by supporters of William the Conqueror.

Climb the steps to the top of The Keep for stunning panoramic views across Sussex. As you ascend, explore the history of this 950-year-old fortress and how it played a key role in the development of the town.

Climb to the top of the tower

Visit the adjoining Museum of Sussex Archaeology to view artefacts from prehistoric to medieval Sussex, plus temporary exhibitions that showcase treasures from our collections.

Discover the story of Lewes through a delightful model of the town and short film, and look out for talks and workshops throughout the year.

Don’t forget to bring your picnic to enjoy in the lovely gardens. Why not see if you can spot a very special cannon in the grounds?

Address: 169 High St, Lewes BN7 1YE

Panoramic views across the South Downs

Phone: 01273 486290

Admission

Admission is £10 for adults, £9 for seniors and children aged 5 to 17 cost £5.50. Under 5s go free. Discounted family passes are also available.

Entry is free for members of The Sussex Archaeological Society.

Getting to Lewes Castle

Getting here – public transport

Lewes has good train and bus links. The train station is a five minute walk from the castle and there is a taxi rank outside the main entrance to the station. Buses stop in the High Street, close to the castle.

For further help with public transport visit the Traveline website.

Getting here – by car or coach