School of Rock comes to Littlehampton seafront

Screen on the Green in 2024

Littlehampton Town Council’s free Screen on the Green event is returning to East Green on Saturday 16 August. Bring a blanket, pick your spot and unleash your inner rock star as you watch School of Rock on our giant 40ft inflatable screen. As always, the film will start once the sun has set at approximately 20:30.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A variety of caterers will be on site from 19:00 on the day with plenty of goodies for you to purchase. Filmgoers can indulge in pizza from Woody’s Wood-Fired Pizza, tea, coffee and snacks from the Littlehampton District Lion’s Club, an authentic taste of Texas barbecue from Colaciccos and a variety of cinema favourites from Nic and Ben’s Entertainment.

A collection will also be taking place before and after the film to raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charity – Littlehampton and District Food Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the fun outdoor cinema experience, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “I can't wait to welcome everyone to East Green for some outdoor cinema excitement! Every year, this free to attend event is a hit with people of all ages, bringing everyone together for some late-night family fun by the seaside. Prepare to rock out!”

School of Rock is a PG certificate film in the UK and is suitable for all. Children are welcome, but the late finishing time may mean that it’s more suitable for older children. This event is weather dependent.