Screen on the Green takes Littlehampton on a sweet adventure

An estimated 1,500 residents and tourists descended on Littlehampton’s East Green on Saturday, August 19 for a free night of cinema under the stars to watch the 2023 musical comedy ‘Wonka’. The tenth instalment of the free event, supported by Cuff Miller, was organised by Littlehampton Town Council.

Food lovers enjoyed a variety of sweet and savoury treats courtesy of Tans Tasty Cakes, Dal Fauco, the Littlehampton District Lions Club, and Nic and Ben’s Entertainment.

After the sun had set, the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Sean Lee, officially opened the event and thanked everyone for supporting and contributing to a brilliant evening.

Speaking after the event the Mayor said: “I would like to thank Tyndall Jones for collecting £580, and to everyone who donated to my chosen charity Chestnut Tree House. The money raised will help them to continue providing the best support and care to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.”

Wonka shown at Screen on the Green.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, added: “Thank you to everyone that attended our Screen on the Green event, and to those who took time to complete the Town Council’s events review survey.

"It was wonderful to see so many locals and visitors alike enjoying the film together. I would like to thank Cuff Miller for supporting our event. We look forward to seeing you all at the Town Show and Family Fun Day in September.”

The Town Council’s Town Show and Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, September 14 at Rosemead Park.

More details of upcoming events held by the Town Council can be found at www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk.