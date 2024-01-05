BREAKING

See Ya There Promotions additional venue in Hastings

After a successful first 6 months promoting shows at The Blackbox in Hastings Old Town, See Ya There Promotions are adding a new venue, The Carlisle Rock Pub, Hastings for some of their bookings
By Tony DavisContributor
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:03 GMT
Working in association with Gemma Weightman, the manager of the Carlisle, there will be ticketed shows booked in the main bar area commencing in early 2024. A spokesperson for See Ya There said that they were excited to be working with the iconic venue and this gave them, as promoters, the opportunity to bring a wider range of top class music to Hastings.

The first show at The Carlisle, under these new arrangements, is on Friday 2 February 2024 and features exciting up and coming Cambridge rockers The Hot One Two supported by White Tyger, who are making a return to Hastings after proving popular with the public as a support act at a recent SYT gig. The bill will also include a third band, Not Now Norman.

Tickets for the event are £12 and can be obtained from: https://skiddle.com/e/37128917

Great rock music coming to Hastings

Further shows currently booked will feature Bristol Southern Rockers Sons Of Liberty, supported by Brighton based Mike Ross Band (7 March 2024) and popular singer/songwriter Chantel McGregor (5 July 2024) and it is likely that other shows will be added in the near future.

