See Ya There Promotions additional venue in Hastings

After a successful first 6 months promoting shows at The Blackbox in Hastings Old Town, See Ya There Promotions are adding a new venue, The Carlisle Rock Pub, Hastings for some of their bookings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working in association with Gemma Weightman, the manager of the Carlisle, there will be ticketed shows booked in the main bar area commencing in early 2024. A spokesperson for See Ya There said that they were excited to be working with the iconic venue and this gave them, as promoters, the opportunity to bring a wider range of top class music to Hastings.

The first show at The Carlisle, under these new arrangements, is on Friday 2 February 2024 and features exciting up and coming Cambridge rockers The Hot One Two supported by White Tyger, who are making a return to Hastings after proving popular with the public as a support act at a recent SYT gig. The bill will also include a third band, Not Now Norman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the event are £12 and can be obtained from: https://skiddle.com/e/37128917

Great rock music coming to Hastings