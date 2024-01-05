See Ya There Promotions additional venue in Hastings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Working in association with Gemma Weightman, the manager of the Carlisle, there will be ticketed shows booked in the main bar area commencing in early 2024. A spokesperson for See Ya There said that they were excited to be working with the iconic venue and this gave them, as promoters, the opportunity to bring a wider range of top class music to Hastings.
The first show at The Carlisle, under these new arrangements, is on Friday 2 February 2024 and features exciting up and coming Cambridge rockers The Hot One Two supported by White Tyger, who are making a return to Hastings after proving popular with the public as a support act at a recent SYT gig. The bill will also include a third band, Not Now Norman.
Tickets for the event are £12 and can be obtained from: https://skiddle.com/e/37128917
Further shows currently booked will feature Bristol Southern Rockers Sons Of Liberty, supported by Brighton based Mike Ross Band (7 March 2024) and popular singer/songwriter Chantel McGregor (5 July 2024) and it is likely that other shows will be added in the near future.