Selsey to hold 12 Hour Ukraine Music Marathon
The aim is to raise funds for sending humanitarian aid via the Hampshire based charity New Forest for Ukraine to vulnerable people in Ukraine displaced by attacks. NFFU sends frequent shipments of aid to which many residents of Selsey contribute. The Music Marathon will feature a wide range of music, bringing together musicians from across Sussex and beyond including established and up and coming young artists.
Entry is free and everyone is welcome to enjoy the music in aid of a good cause. Anyone who would like to donate can also do so via Selsey Folk and Music Club's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/selsey-folk-club