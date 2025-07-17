Selsey to hold 12 Hour Ukraine Music Marathon

26 music acts will join members of Selsey's Folk and Music Club for a 12 Hour Music Marathon Fundraiser in aid of Ukraine at the Hopp Inn, High Street, Selsey, near Chichester, on 26th July 2025 starting at 10.30am.

The aim is to raise funds for sending humanitarian aid via the Hampshire based charity New Forest for Ukraine to vulnerable people in Ukraine displaced by attacks. NFFU sends frequent shipments of aid to which many residents of Selsey contribute. The Music Marathon will feature a wide range of music, bringing together musicians from across Sussex and beyond including established and up and coming young artists.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome to enjoy the music in aid of a good cause. Anyone who would like to donate can also do so via Selsey Folk and Music Club's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/selsey-folk-club