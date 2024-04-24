Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a year that celebrates 75 years of the Petty family’s involvement with motorsport - with Richard’s father Lee Petty racing in NASCAR for the first time in 1949 - we are thrilled to welcome him back to the Festival of Speed this July. Petty will be joined by his famous 1970 Plymouth Superbird, driven by his son Kyle Petty, who will take to the Goodwood Hill across the weekend.

Nicknamed “the King”, Petty competed in the former NASCAR Grand National and Winston Cup Series - now better known as the NASCAR Cup Series - most notably behind the wheel of the No. 43 Plymouth Superbird. His American racing career spanned from the late 1950s to the early 1990s, during which he raced for the majority of his career with Petty Enterprises, the team founded by his father.

Petty is renowned for being the first driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven times - a record now tied with Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson - and for winning 200 races during his career, including the Daytona 500 seven times and a record 27 races in one season (1967). After retiring as a driver, he remained involved in NASCAR as a team owner and ambassador for the sport.

Richard Petty at the 2006 Festival of Speed.

Attending across all four days, Petty will join motorsport icons, with a special ‘Balcony Moment’ taking place outside Goodwood House to celebrate “The King” and his extraordinary racing career with NASCAR.

Pettysaid: “This year marks the Petty Family's 75th Anniversary in motorsports. It is always an honour to be invited to the Goodwood Festival of Speed by The Duke of Richmond. It is such a prestigious event, and bringing the Superbird will make it even more special. My son, Kyle, will be driving, which adds another layer of significance. My family is looking forward to celebrating such a momentous occasion with the fans.”

The Duke of Richmond said: “Richard has been an incredible supporter of the Festival of Speed and I am delighted he and his family are able to join us as the Petty dynasty marks 75 years in motorsport. We know fans will be eager to see the 1970 Plymouth Superbird take to the Goodwood Hill, and applaud Richard during his balcony moment at the weekend.”