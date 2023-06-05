Edit Account-Sign Out
Shaking up Shakespeare in Balcombe on July 1

Balcombe's community theatre group The Victory Players, together with some of the village's talented teen actors from local drama club Funtastic Tales, are joining forces to stage a seriously unserious Shakespeare shake-up on Saturday July 1.
By Jane HorrellContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST
These dreamlike visions on the groups' publicity posters were generated by artifical intelligence, as unreal and fleeting as the Dream itself.These dreamlike visions on the groups' publicity posters were generated by artifical intelligence, as unreal and fleeting as the Dream itself.
The evening is billed as 'Two and a Bit Shakespeare plays, One Midsummer Night's Fun' as both groups put the focus firmly on comedy for their first forays into Shakespeare.

First up, the Funtastic Tales team takes on Hamlet, but things don't play out as you'd expect. Can they persuade their own performers not to go on strike? Some familiar characters from other Shakespeare plays add to the fun.

Then there's moonlight, midsummer magic, mischief and mayhem in the air with the Victory Players. Director Keith Major has chosen a favourite comic strand from A Midsummer Night's Dream — a bunch of local amateurs stages a truly tragic performance for the Duke's wedding reception.

Most Popular

The audience can test their Shakespeare knowledge with a fun quiz, and there are some Shakespeare-themed prizes up for grabs in a raffle fundraiser.

Tickets are on sale online, £10.ticketsource.co.uk/victoryplayers/shakespear-ience/e-mmpkqm

Next year the Victory Players will be celebrating their 20 year anniversary, and current co-chairs Helen Savage and Jane Horrell are keen to bring in new members, so it's a great time to get involved. www.facebook.com/thevictoryplayers

