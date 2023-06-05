Shaking up Shakespeare in Balcombe on July 1

Balcombe's community theatre group The Victory Players, together with some of the village's talented teen actors from local drama club Funtastic Tales, are joining forces to stage a seriously unserious Shakespeare shake-up on Saturday July 1.

These dreamlike visions on the groups' publicity posters were generated by artifical intelligence, as unreal and fleeting as the Dream itself.

The evening is billed as 'Two and a Bit Shakespeare plays, One Midsummer Night's Fun' as both groups put the focus firmly on comedy for their first forays into Shakespeare.

First up, the Funtastic Tales team takes on Hamlet, but things don't play out as you'd expect. Can they persuade their own performers not to go on strike? Some familiar characters from other Shakespeare plays add to the fun.

Then there's moonlight, midsummer magic, mischief and mayhem in the air with the Victory Players. Director Keith Major has chosen a favourite comic strand from A Midsummer Night's Dream — a bunch of local amateurs stages a truly tragic performance for the Duke's wedding reception.

The audience can test their Shakespeare knowledge with a fun quiz, and there are some Shakespeare-themed prizes up for grabs in a raffle fundraiser.

Tickets are on sale online, £10.ticketsource.co.uk/victoryplayers/shakespear-ience/e-mmpkqm