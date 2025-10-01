Sharnfold Farm announces a spooktacular October of family fun

Sharnfold Farm is set to transform into the ultimate autumn destination this October, with a packed calendar of family-friendly activities designed to celebrate the very best of the season. Visitors can look forward to weekends of pumpkin picking alongside the return of the much-loved Halloween Fun at Spookfold Farm.

Every weekend throughout October, families can enjoy the simple pleasure of choosing the perfect pumpkin at Sharnfold’s Pick Your Own Pumpkin event. With acres of pumpkins to explore, it’s the ideal day out to get into the autumn spirit, whether you’re planning to carve a spooky design, create a seasonal centrepiece, or whip up a warming pumpkin soup.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. From Saturday 26th October through to Thursday 31st October, Sharnfold Farm will host its Halloween at Spookfold Farm, offering a full programme of fright-free fun for all ages.

Spooky Fun on the Farm

Expect spooky trails, themed activities, fancy dress, and plenty of seasonal treats, all set against the backdrop of the farm’s beautiful countryside setting.

“We’re delighted to bring our community together again this year with a mix of traditional pumpkin picking and Halloween fun,” said Sharron Pollard, Manager at Sharnfold Farm. “It’s about creating memories for families – whether that’s children proudly picking their own pumpkin or enjoying the excitement of Spookfold Farm.”

Both events are designed to be affordable and accessible, making Sharnfold Farm the go-to destination for families looking for wholesome seasonal entertainment close to home.