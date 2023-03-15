Shed loads of fun for kids in Burgess Hill on March 25

On Saturday March 25, BH-Shed Makerspaces is inviting parents and children to a very special open day in the Kiln in Burgess Hill.

A special open day for kids and families full of engaging activities with a mix of fun and science

It will feature the amazing Pocket Science Funfair from the Brighton Science Festival. The funfair will be full of engaging activities with a mix of fun and science

Visitors will also be able to find out what happens in the various spaces, meet some makers and see the art and craft projects they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open day will be a great opportunity to visit the unique Maker-Tech facility which is intended to host a regular STEM club for children.

This space is one of the few places in our district where children will be able to learn practical skills to help them undertake their own STEM projects.

Shed Loads of Fun is taking place between 11am and 4pm at BH-Shed Makerspaces, The Kiln, The Martlets, Burgess Hill, RH15 9NN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is £3 per person and £5 for families on the day. Children must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult at all times.