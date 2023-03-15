Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
40 minutes ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
1 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
1 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
14 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
14 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child

Shed loads of fun for kids in Burgess Hill on March 25

On Saturday March 25, BH-Shed Makerspaces is inviting parents and children to a very special open day in the Kiln in Burgess Hill.

By Eric PalmerContributor
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:24 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:25 GMT
A special open day for kids and families full of engaging activities with a mix of fun and science
A special open day for kids and families full of engaging activities with a mix of fun and science
A special open day for kids and families full of engaging activities with a mix of fun and science

It will feature the amazing Pocket Science Funfair from the Brighton Science Festival. The funfair will be full of engaging activities with a mix of fun and science

Visitors will also be able to find out what happens in the various spaces, meet some makers and see the art and craft projects they do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The open day will be a great opportunity to visit the unique Maker-Tech facility which is intended to host a regular STEM club for children.

Most Popular

This space is one of the few places in our district where children will be able to learn practical skills to help them undertake their own STEM projects.

Shed Loads of Fun is taking place between 11am and 4pm at BH-Shed Makerspaces, The Kiln, The Martlets, Burgess Hill, RH15 9NN.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry is £3 per person and £5 for families on the day. Children must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult at all times.

For more information, visit: bhshed.org.uk

Burgess HillTech