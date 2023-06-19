NationalWorldTV
Shinewater Funday Returns

After Covid, Shinewater Funday returned last year with a downsized event just to see if people still wanted to attend a family day, where we all get together for no other reason than to meet friends and have a great day out.
By James MurrayContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST
Shinewater Funday

Over 1,000 people attended this small event, so we are pleased to say that Shinewater Funday is back for 2023.

This is the largest privately organised funday in Eastbourne purely organised by volunteers with all profits going back into local charities and next year's event. It regularly attracts over 2,000 people and with this year's event being even bigger and better, we are expecting a few more.

Kangaroo Juice will be headlining with many other local acts performing on the day, Cherry Dance, Shining Stars and the Ukele Army from Printers Playhouse to name a few.

There will be a funfair, tombola's, Defiant Sports, fun runs, skateboarding and this year with our big green area, we will also be showcasing how the young people in the town see the future of housing with our Green House build competition.So if you want to be part of the fun, it is free entry to all, Come along to Shinewater Park on July 8 at 12.00pm.Anyone who would like a stall at the event please contact Jim Murray at [email protected]