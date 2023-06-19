After Covid, Shinewater Funday returned last year with a downsized event just to see if people still wanted to attend a family day, where we all get together for no other reason than to meet friends and have a great day out.

Shinewater Funday

Over 1,000 people attended this small event, so we are pleased to say that Shinewater Funday is back for 2023.

This is the largest privately organised funday in Eastbourne purely organised by volunteers with all profits going back into local charities and next year's event. It regularly attracts over 2,000 people and with this year's event being even bigger and better, we are expecting a few more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kangaroo Juice will be headlining with many other local acts performing on the day, Cherry Dance, Shining Stars and the Ukele Army from Printers Playhouse to name a few.