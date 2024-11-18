Shop local this festive season at The Novium Museum’s free indoor Christmas market!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Novium Museum in Chichester is inviting visitors to kick-start their Christmas shopping while supporting local businesses as it hosts its first free indoor Christmas market on Saturday 30 November.

From 10am to 5pm, visitors will be able to explore a variety of festive stalls selling unique handmade gifts, while taking in the historical surroundings of the museum — including the remains of a Roman bath house and the Selsey Tramway exhibition. Entry to both the museum and the Christmas market is free, offering a unique setting to browse an exciting selection of handcrafted products, gourmet treats and beautiful decorations from a range of local artists and craftspeople — a perfect place to start, or continue, the Christmas shopping!

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re excited to host our first indoor Christmas Market, providing a warm and welcoming space for the community to shop, celebrate the season, and support local artists.

“The market will highlight the incredible creativity and skill of our talented local vendors and we hope everyone will come along to find something special — whether it’s a unique gift for someone or a little treat for themselves.”

To keep younger visitors entertained, The Novium Museum will also be offering a selection of free craft activities for children throughout the day. Activities include creating Christmas decorations to add to the museum's tree, festive colouring sheets, and special letter templates to inspire their Christmas wishes.

The museum’s gift shop also sells a range of unique and locally produced gifts, including handcrafted jewellery inspired by the museum’s collection, books by local authors, souvenirs, and toys. Every purchase supports the museum. As well as gifts available instore, people can shop online at: https://shop.thenovium.org/

The indoor Christmas market will take place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 30 November, with no advance booking required. Entry is free to the whole museum and craft market. For more information and to preview the participating vendors, visit: www.thenovium.org.uk/christmasmarket

There are just a few spaces remaining for local artists and craftspeople interested in joining this festive market. For more information, please contact The Novium Museum by email: [email protected]

Residents and visitors to the city will be able to enjoy even more festive magic as they head into December. A dedicated programme of events, organised and funded by Chichester District Council, will be taking place in The Guildhall in Chichester’s Priory Park — chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/venues/126562500 — and Chichester’s Christmas market will be returning to North Street and East Street from 7 December — chichester.gov.uk/article/39361/Chichester-Christmas-market-returns

Residents can also find out more about how they can ‘Shop Local, Spend Local and Support Local’, and read about a series of parking offers available during the festive season, at: chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas