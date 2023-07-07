NationalWorldTV
Shoreham hospital radio station thanked by Greatest Hits Radio, as NHS celebrates 75th Anniversary

Tune into Seaside Hospital Radio, on Saturday July 8 at 4pm, to hear a re-broadcast of Ken Bruce MBE, ‘Greatest Hits Radio’ show.
By Andy MARTINContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

‘Ken Bruce: Back to the Start’, first broadcast at 9pm on Wednesday July 5, the 75th anniversary of the NHS, which celebrates the role and importance of hospital radio.

Ken, talks about his early involvement in hospital radio, and Simon Mayo, former member of Radio Southlands, now known as Seaside Hospital Radio, talks about his fond memories of being with the station, when he first started, his broadcasting career.

Seaside Hospital Radio (SHR) Presenter, & Publicity Officer, Andy Martin, said: “SHRs’ studios’ have been based at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham, for over 50 years.

Seaside Hospital RadioSeaside Hospital Radio
"We’ve had many famous names, and former members associated with the station, including for example, national radio and TV personality Simon Mayo, the late / great Ambrose Harcourt (Southern Sounds, Southern FM, Heart, Regency Radio, Brighton), and regional television presenter Fred Dinenage MBE, was SHRs’ Vice-President for 20 years.”

Seaside Hospital Radio is available worldwide, on smart speaker, internet radio, or by going to www.seasidehr.com

To listen on a smart device, just say, Alexa / Siri ‘play Seaside Hospital Radio’, or scan the QR code, on the cover of Seaside Hospital Radios’ free magazine, available in both Worthing, and Southlands Hospitals, libraries, health centres, chemists and retailers in the area, and ‘Listen Live’.

Related topics:NHSShorehamSouthlands Hospital