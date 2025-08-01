Shoreham premiere for new comedy drama by Sussex theatre group

Following sold-out debut performances at Chichester Fringe, Worthing Festival, and Lambeth Fringe, Sussex-based LT Productions returns this September with a brand-new show by award-winning Sussex based writer and director Liz Tait. ‘WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE?’ is a Spice Girls-inspired comedy drama exploring friendship, memory, and girl power—with a reunion to remember and a past to forget. The play features a stellar all-female cast.

This new comedy drama stage play features:

Sophie Dearlove as Kim

Kate Peltzer Dunn as Marion

Helen Rogers as Pippa

Sally Best as Sarah

This exciting premiere comes first to Shoreham, offering local audiences a chance to see it before Brighton and Arundel.

Performance Details:

SHOREHAM – Saturday 13 September at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

The Shoreham Centre, Pond Road

(Tickets via https://wegottickets.com/LizTaitProductions or available at the door)

BRIGHTON – Friday 26 & Saturday 27 September, 7:30pm

The Actors Theatre

ARUNDEL – Saturday 4 October, 7:30pm

Victoria Institute

The production is written and directed by Liz Tait, whose recent accolades include multiple new writing awards across Sussex. The show promises laughs, nostalgia, and moments of heartfelt drama—perfect for anyone who grew up in the 90s (or wishes they had!).

