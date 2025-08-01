Shoreham premiere for new comedy drama by Sussex theatre group
This new comedy drama stage play features:
Sophie Dearlove as Kim
Kate Peltzer Dunn as Marion
Helen Rogers as Pippa
Sally Best as Sarah
This exciting premiere comes first to Shoreham, offering local audiences a chance to see it before Brighton and Arundel.
Performance Details:
SHOREHAM – Saturday 13 September at 3:00pm & 7:30pm
The Shoreham Centre, Pond Road
(Tickets via https://wegottickets.com/LizTaitProductions or available at the door)
BRIGHTON – Friday 26 & Saturday 27 September, 7:30pm
The Actors Theatre
ARUNDEL – Saturday 4 October, 7:30pm
Victoria Institute
The production is written and directed by Liz Tait, whose recent accolades include multiple new writing awards across Sussex. The show promises laughs, nostalgia, and moments of heartfelt drama—perfect for anyone who grew up in the 90s (or wishes they had!).
