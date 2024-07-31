Sing in solidarity with women and girls from Afghanistan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This August marks three years since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, decimated the rights of women and girls, and banned them from going to school.

Local charity, Afghanistan Education Action invite women and girls of Chichester to show solidarity with the women and girls from Afghanistan by singing at a special event in Chichester on Saturday, August 17.

Afghanistan Education Action (AEA) provides free education online for women and girls from Afghanistan who are denied their right to go to school.

Over 800 students attend lessons online at the 'Herat Online School' and 'AEA International School'.

Women Singing For Women Event in Chichester.

They are inviting local women to show solidarity with the women and girls from Afghanistan by singing with local choir leader, Laura Blake at a special event in Chichester at Grace Centre Church on Saturday, August 17 from 10am-12pm.

Attendees will hear from CEO and Founder, Angela Ghayour before joining local community choir leader Laura Blake to learn a short, simple song in Persian. Afterwards there will be time to share a cuppa and have a chat. All women are welcome and no singing experience needed, just enthusiasm!

The recording will be shared with students of the Herat Online School and AEA International School to show that they are not forgotten, as well as shared on social media.

Tickets are free, but a donation to Afghanistan Education Action is welcome (there is the option to do this when you register). Tickets can be booked here.

Former teacher, Angela Ghayouris a fearless advocate for education and women's rights. Born in Herat, Afghanistan, her commitment to education began as a child refugee in Iran. She was denied formal schooling, which prompted her to teach basic literacy and numeracy to other refugee children in her garden.

In August 2021, when the Taliban seized control of Herat, Angela founded the Herat Online School and in 2024 successfully registered her organisation - Afghanistan Education Action as an independent charity in the UK.

Despite facing weekly death threats and living in hiding to protect her children, Angela's determination remains unwavering. She believes the future of Afghanistan lies in the hands of its educated girls, not the oppressive Taliban regime.

Angela's courage has not only inspired her students but also garnered international recognition, including being featured by the BBC as one of their 100 Women in 2021. Her tireless work continues to bring hope, and empower women and girls in Afghanistan.

Laura Blakeis a local choir leader, passionate about using singing to support women's health and wellbeing. She uses her talents to create friendly, welcoming singing events for women in the Chichester area as 'Laura Blake Singing'.