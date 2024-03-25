Slinfold Concert Band presents "Springtime Melodies"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year the spring concert will be taking place at the beautiful St. Mark's church in Horsham on Saturday, April 21, from 2.30pm.

Music director, Chris, has selected a range of pieces from the band's wide repertoire that are sure to entertain and uplift in keeping with the hope and promise of another springtime.

Not only that, but there's also tea and cake!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many ways of making sure you have your tickets for the show: QR code, online at ticketsource.co.uk/slinfoldconcertband or (for those impetuous, last-minute types) on the door.