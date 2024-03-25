Slinfold Concert Band presents "Springtime Melodies"
An afternoon of musical delights from the worlds of classical, film and popular music awaits those going to this year's Springtime Melodies concert by Slinfold Concert Band.
This year the spring concert will be taking place at the beautiful St. Mark's church in Horsham on Saturday, April 21, from 2.30pm.
Music director, Chris, has selected a range of pieces from the band's wide repertoire that are sure to entertain and uplift in keeping with the hope and promise of another springtime.
Not only that, but there's also tea and cake!
There are many ways of making sure you have your tickets for the show: QR code, online at ticketsource.co.uk/slinfoldconcertband or (for those impetuous, last-minute types) on the door.
