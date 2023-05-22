Sophie Corbett runs wellbeing workshops at Rockwater this Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond

Mental health advocate Sophie Corbett will host a series of wellness workshops throughout May at Rockwater, the lifestyle hub in Hove.

Mental health advocate Sophie Corbett hosts a series of wellness workshops at Rockwater, the lifestyle hub in Hove.

Rockwater, the beautiful lifestyle hub in Hove, is hosting a series of mental wellbeing workshops throughout Mental Health Awareness Month. These workshops build on the popular talks that Sophie Corbett has already started at the venue, including weekly So Talk sessions and expert-led mental health evenings, focusing on topics such as menopause. This comes as a continuation of their mental wellbeing efforts, having recently hosted a successful Men's Mental Health Talk, which emphasised the importance of combating the unhelpful expectations placed on men in society.

It’s estimated that close to 50,000 adults in the Brighton and Hove area - a fifth of the population - struggle with common mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. As of March 2021, there were 34,150 adults on Brighton and Hove GP practice registers for depression*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corbett and Rockwater are keen to provide open, non-judgmental, and non-clinical spaces for guests to talk, listen, and connect.

So Talk | Every Monday, 10:00am - 11:00am, in the Rockwater Lodge. No cost.

Throughout May, Sophie is hosting the weekly So Talk group events alongside mindfulness practitioner Jon Wilde at Rockwater. Guests are invited to join an open conversation to provide inspiration, support, and laughter. As an ongoing safe space, no conversation is too big or too small, and all are equally as important.

Sophie Corbett commented, “Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to recognise the importance of maintaining good mental health and to seek help if necessary. The So Talk sessions acknowledge that it’s okay not to be okay. There is no requirement to talk - you can watch, listen, sit in a comfy chair, and take it in. It’s a very relaxed, held atmosphere where people who have been through things can just talk. We are committed to promoting awareness and providing a safe and inclusive space for guests to improve their mental wellbeing - not only this May but year-round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Menopause Talk | 19:00 - 21:30, in the Rockwater Lodge. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased via Rockwater.uk

Rockwater acknowledges that mental health problems are far from uniform and endeavours to open conversations that are often silenced. This includes the upcoming educational evening on menopause on the 6th of June to be led by Sophie, who is vocal about her experience with menopause and is passionate about helping women navigate this time in their lives. The evening will feature two hormone menopause specialists, Dr Elizabeth McCulloch and NHS nurse Sarah Leroux, to provide expert education and answer any questions in the evening’s Q&A session.

All are welcome to join a candid conversation with provided support, education and resources on menopause.

Sophie Corbett commented, "Menopause is a natural and inevitable transition for women, but the impact it can have on our mental health should not be underestimated. Women now still feel embarrassed to say they have menopause. Our aim is to raise awareness and empower women to navigate this life stage with confidence and ease, promoting better health overall. Our evening will really get into the nitty-gritty, as tv programmes can only go so far! It will be fun, knowledgeable, and really help some people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a lifestyle centre that honours all aspects of wellness, Rockwater offers mindfulness workshops, daily fitness classes, and a nourishing menu selection.