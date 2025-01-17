South of England Agricultural Society announces 2025 shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The South of England Agricultural Society is delighted to announce its eagerly awaited lineup of events for 2025, bringing visitors another year of agricultural excellence, equestrian excitement, and countryside celebrations:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring Live!

undefinedSaturday 26th & Sunday 27th April 2025

9am - 5pm

South of England Agricultural Society

South of England Showground, Ardingly, West Sussex

Celebrate the arrival of spring with a weekend packed full of fun and activities for the whole family. Featuring live and interactive entertainment, animal encounters, shopping, and a food hall packed with delicious artisan treats from local and independent producers, Spring Live! is the perfect way to embrace the season.

Younger visitors will enjoy meeting a variety of farm animals, participating in chocolate and circus skills workshops, trying out wand making, and experiencing the funfair. Highlights include the Alpaca Show, the Pygmy Goat Show, lawn mower racing, Morris dancing, a dog show, archery, axe throwing, and the opportunity to ride in classic cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available from www.seas.org.uk and cost £13.95 for adults and £12.15 for senior citizens/students (inclusive of a 10% advance discount until 18.04.25). Children under 16 go free (suggested donation of £2 for children).

South of England Show

Friday 6th, Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th June 2025

9am – 6.30pm

South of England Showground, Ardingly, West Sussex

The South of England Show returns with an action-packed three days of agricultural and equestrian displays and competitions, live entertainment, country pursuits, and rural crafts. A family-friendly celebration of the countryside, this event offers everything from international showjumping and countryside ring displays to vintage farm machinery and medieval re-enactments alongside the traditional livestock and equestrian events.

Tickets are available from www.seas.org.uk and cost £24.30 for adults and £22.50 for senior citizens/students (inclusive of a 10% advance discount until 29.5.25). Children under 16 go free (suggested donation of £2 for children).

Autumn Show and Horse Trials

Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th September 2025

9am – 5pm

South of England Showground, Ardingly, West Sussex

The Autumn Show & Horse Trials brings countryside pursuits and equestrian excitement to life. Watch elite riders compete in the South of England International Horse Trials with dressage, showjumping and cross-country. Visitors can also try their hand at rural activities like bushcraft and fly casting, while children enjoy farm animals, sheep shearing demonstrations, and a funfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canine companions are welcome to participate in terrier racing and scurries, and there will be gundog displays and rare breed gundogs to meet. Alongside mouthwatering food and drink stalls and unique shopping opportunities, this autumnal event is a must-visit.

Tickets are available from www.seas.org.uk and cost £13.95 for adults and £12.15 for senior citizens/students (inclusive of a 10% advance discount until 19.9.25). Children under 16 go free (suggested donation of £2 for children).

Winter Fair

Saturday 22nd & Sunday 23rd November 2025

9am – 5pm on 22nd and 9am – 4pm on 23rd

South of England Showground, Ardingly, West Sussex

Get into the festive spirit at the Winter Fair 2025! Explore a wide variety of stalls offering artisan products, gifts, and festive treats from local vendors. Capture Christmas memories in the giant snow globe, enjoy storytelling sessions, and visit Santa's grotto.

Visitors can try their hand at festive workshops like wreath making and chocolate decorating, while live music, a street food area, and a children’s funfair add to the Christmas atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available from www.seas.org.uk and cost £9 for adults and £7.65 for senior citizens/students (inclusive of a 10% advance discount until 14.11.25). Children under 16 go free (suggested donation of £2 for children).