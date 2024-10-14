Southwater Academies Christmas Fair 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Southwater Infant and Junior Academies PTFA (Southwater Academies PTFA) is excited to announce they are bringing back their extremely popular Christmas Fair community event on Saturday, December 7 from 11am-3pm.
The Christmas Fair kindly sponsored by At Home and About Mortgages, will be held across both schools, creating a lovely opportunity for the communities of both academies, and friends of Southwater and Horsham to come together and enjoy some festive fun.
With the potential for over 2,000 attendees from our academy families alone, guests will participate in lots of energetic and vibrant Christmas activities with something for everyone to enjoy.
Adults can relax and unwind, treating themselves to some great shopping stalls, indulging in lots of delicious food from our Christmas Café and Festive Food Village, or enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a delectable mince pie.
A firm favourite amongst the adults, our bottle tombola returns with our Christmas Hoopla set to get pulses racing. Our new key attractions this year include – a Candy Snow Globe, Christmas Fruit Machine, Snowman Bowling, Lucky Advent Calendar, Santa Snowball Throw, Christmas Duck Nerf Game and Pick a Snowman’s Nose. Plus, back by popular demand; Elfridges our Secret Present Room, Santa’s Grotto, Christmas Wheel of Fortune and The Snow Bubble is back with a twist!
All the family are set to enjoy the fair’s BBQ, famous Christmas Raffle, Guess the Name of the Elf, What’s Under Santa’s Hat and various other activities.
Everyone is invited, it’s not just open to academy families. Entry fees are £1 per adult, 50p per child and free entry for pre-schoolers.
Set to be one of the biggest school fairs in Horsham this Christmas, be sure to support this fun local event, especially at a time where additional fundraising is so essential for schools.
The money raised at the event will go a long way to supporting our children’s education whilst promoting other local charities and businesses.