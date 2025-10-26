Our village famous Scarecrow Trail will be taking place from 25th October – 8th November 2025.

To take part in the trail you will need to purchase a trail map which will show you where all the scarecrows are located in the village. Find all the scarecrows, solve the anagram and vote for your favourite to be in with a chance of winning a prize!

Maps will be available to purchase for £2 each (cash only, with correct change please) from the following locations:

Southwater Academies Scarecrow Trail 2025

· Southwater Infant Academy and Southwater Junior Academy offices from 4th-7th November.

· The Little Teahouse in Lintot Square until 8th November.

· At Home (Horsham) until 8th November.

· About Mortgages (Lintot Square) until 8th November.

Completed trail maps must be returned to either academy office, or The Little Teahouse by 14th November 2025.

Every child that returns a completed map will be given a sweet prize and will be entered into our Lucky Map Prize Draw which will be drawn at random on 21st November 2025 - the prize is a £50 Smyths gift card!

Don't forget to vote for your favourite scarecrow! The best scarecrow will be voted by trail participants and the scarecrow with the most votes will win a prize – a £50 Amazon gift card.

Scarecrow and prize draw winners will be announced on 21st November, winners will be contacted directly. We would like to say a huge thank to our sponsors At Home Estate and Lettings Agency and About Mortgages for their continued support again this year and in particular with sponsoring our village famous Scarecrow Trail! Thank you to MR Printers for printing our maps again this year!

Thank you in advance for your support, all proceeds raised from this event will go towards much-needed resources for children at both of our academies.